In the most recent episode of Collect Call with Suge Knight hosted by his son Legend Knight, the former Death Row CEO claims that it has always been well known, specifically within the Hip Hop industry and his own crew, that Diddy was a known government informant.

“It’s a lot of things that people been knowing, and everybody gets judged differently,” he said at the 12:15 mark of the interview. “It shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right, doing something positive, or doing something for the community. That being said, naturally, Puffy been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That’s why it’s different when it comes to him.”

Suge goes on, “Regardless of who gets hurt, all everybody been saying is ‘Puffy, Puffy, Puffy.’ I think they shouldn’t all blame everything on Puffy. His exes in the industry knew about it. Everybody in his crew knew about it. The bitches he dates knew about it. Everybody knew about it. So don’t push away from it now.”

Suge also adds on in other parts of the interview to why he feels like outsiders are taking advantage of all the West Coast’s resources and wants to see the West become more united. He shouts Kendrick Lamar and DJ Mustard along with some of the artists he feels are representing well. Suge moves on to talk about the case that has him currently serving 28 years in prison. He provides new insights into why he took the deal he did and lets us know he’s got a new lawyer working to help him get back home soon.