The highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, along with the most awaited rematch in women’s boxing history, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, has been rescheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Mike Tyson added, “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Tickets are still available. For refunds, contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com by July 8, 2024.