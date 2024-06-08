That was fast. Netflix’s highly anticipated live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been rescheduled to Friday, November 15. This follows a postponement due to Tyson’s ulcer flare-up. So just when you thought it was a wrap, the “fight” is back on.

The sanctioned bout, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, will still take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with an undercard match featuring Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

Here’s what Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, had to say, “Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season.” He also praised the “outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility” of their partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium, emphasizing their commitment to providing fans with an “unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix.”

Advertisement

Get this, Netflix acquired global streaming rights to the fight as part of its live events strategy. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth predicts this fight could be the “most watched boxing match ever given ease of access and Netflix’s large global subscriber base.” Sounds like a fair guesstimate. Success in this event might encourage Netflix to expand further into combat sports.

Iron Mike Tyson expressed gratitude to his medical team and the event organizers stating, “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.” Confident in his upcoming performance, Tyson added, “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

Health is wealth and hopefully Mike will be good to go as it seems nothing is stopping this from going down in history, one way or another.