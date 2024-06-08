In a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” show, Brooklyn emcee Talib Kweli sat down with Math and his crew for an engaging discussion. The episode began with light-hearted banter, acknowledging the New York Knicks’ playoff success and cracking jokes about Ja Rule, before delving into more serious topics, including Kweli’s issues with battle rapper Aye Verb.

During the first part of the interview, Talib Kweli admitted that he didn’t know who Aye Verb was until seeing him on Math Hoffa’s show. When Math asked Kweli about his current stance on Aye Verb after their long interaction on X (formerly Twitter), Kweli stated, “I don’t have a relationship with him, I don’t have his contact info. Before he had my name in his mouth, I didn’t know anything about him.” Despite this, Kweli acknowledged Aye Verb’s success in battle rap and commented on the optics of Verb’s previous appearance on “My Expert Opinion.”

Math Hoffa responded to Aye Verb’s criticisms of his platform, saying, “You shouldn’t spit on a blessing and right now, I feel like that’s what he’s doing.” Kweli praised Hoffa for his handling of the situation, comparing it to how Joe Budden managed similar issues on The Joe Budden Podcast.

In the second part of the interview, Talib Kweli addressed being kicked off social media in the past and responded to additional claims by Aye Verb. He referenced an incident where he made a negative post about Donald Trump, which was criticized by one of Aye Verb’s friends. The friend commented, “the left and right wings are on the same bird,” criticizing Kweli’s political views. Kweli maintained his stance, calling Trump a white supremacist and explaining how the issues played out on social media. He also described Aye Verb as seeing himself as the “Kevin Samuels of the battle rap world,” criticizing his hypermasculine approach and derogatory comments towards women.