Netflix has announced that the hit comedy series The Upshaws will return for a final season, consisting of 12 episodes. The show’s penultimate part, Part 6, is set to premiere in early 2025.

Regina Hicks expressed her gratitude to Netflix, saying, “Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we’re known for (and with this fifth and final-some closure) to our Upshaws family.” Wanda Sykes also shared her appreciation, stating, “A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

The Upshaws follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. Bennie is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess, doing his best to care for his family. This includes his wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine), his firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), and his teenage son (Diamond Lyons), whom he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis). He also contends with his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes).

Despite the challenges, the Upshaws are determined to navigate life’s ups and downs together. The upcoming part will see the family facing new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and major life surprises, all while holding onto the love that binds them.

Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, with Hicks and Sykes also serving as showrunners, the series features executive producers Regina Hicks, Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine & Jon Emerson, and Mark Alton Brown. The cast includes Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, and Journey Christine.

Stay tuned for more updates on the final season of The Upshaws as the family prepares to bid farewell.