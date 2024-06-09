Kona Big Wave, the island-style premium lager that captures the spirit of aloha, is celebrating summer by opening the Aloha House, the ultimate vacation destination. With two stunning locations in the Florida Keys and Park City, Utah, the Kona Big Wave Aloha House offers an experience that brings people together, fosters connections, and embraces the true spirit of aloha.

Throughout the summer, fans across the mainland U.S. can visit konabigwave.com/konagetaway to enter the Kona Getaways Sweepstakes for a chance to win a stay at one of Kona Big Wave’s Aloha Houses or other prizes. Four grand prize winners will receive a three-night stay and transportation credit for themselves and three friends.

At the Aloha House, visitors will enjoy a fully stocked fridge and aloha bar, ensuring they have everything they need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Access to outdoor adventure gear is also provided, including kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkel equipment in Florida, or free access to Park City and Canyons Ski Resorts in Utah. The locations offer breathtaking views that enhance connections with nature and each other, giving visitors just one more way to connect with each other and the world around them.

The Kona Big Wave Aloha House is part of the brand’s “Bring the Aloha” platform, introduced last year to celebrate the bonds that connect us to one another and the natural world. As the beer brand expands its aloha spirit to destination markets across the country, from Huntington Beach to Virginia Beach, it continues to promote easy-going island living.

For more information on Kona Big Wave and The Aloha House, visit KonaBigwave.com and follow @KonaBigWave on social media.