Nestled within the vibrant cultural tapestry of Los Angeles, Kiristen Dawkins, known artistically as Sierra Jenee, emerges as an enchanting singer-songwriter. Her soul-stirring vocals and visionary artistry captivate audiences globally. Influenced profoundly by musical icons such as Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, and Brandy, Sierra’s deepest inspiration stems from her father, the esteemed Grammy Award winning songwriter Eric Dawkins. Hailing from a family of musical luminaries, including her uncle Anson Dawkins of Dawkins & Dawkins, and her cousin, Grammy Award-winning music publisher, producer, songwriter and film composer, Jovan J. Dawkins, Sierra intricately blends elements of R&B and Gospel to craft a sound that transcends genres and profoundly resonates with listeners.

Sierra’s journey is a testament to her unique path and unwavering passion for her craft. From humble beginnings performing in local venues to commanding stages across the globe, Sierra’s rise to prominence has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to authenticity. Her magnetic stage presence and emotive performances have earned her acclaim in the industry, while her dynamic social media influence has solidified her status as a multifaceted talent.

One of the defining moments in Sierra’s career came during her electrifying performances in Japan, becoming one of the first artists to ever perform in a Japanese temple. She captivated audiences with her soul-stirring vocals and left impressed with Japan for their love of music. She has also collaborated with renowned artists like Kurupt and T-Pain to showcase her versatility and artistry further. She has just performed at a prestigious Oscar party hosted by Vogue, which underscores her impact on the cultural landscape. Performing alongside the esteemed chorale Raise, Sierra delivered a powerful rendition of “Ms. Celie’s Blues,” paying homage to black cinema artists from the late 1800s to early 1900s and leaving audiences mesmerized at the Academy Museum.

Advertisement

At the heart of Sierra’s music lies a message of empowerment and self-discovery. “I’m real,” Sierra asserts. “What you see is what you get.” Rooted in resilience and authenticity instilled by her mother, Sierra aims to deliver emotive experiences that awaken the senses and inspire listeners to embrace their true selves. As she continues to navigate the ever-evolving music scene, Sierra remains dedicated to exploring new creative avenues and connecting with audiences on a deeper level.

Sierra Jenee’s highly anticipated new single, “Put You On,” is set to debut on June 14th across all major streaming platforms, promising listeners an unforgettable musical experience. It was produced by Jovan J. Dawkins and written by celebrated R&B artists Coco Jones, Grammy Award-winners Andre Merritt, Candace Wakefield and Jovan J. Dawkins. With her soulful vocals and captivating lyrics, Sierra invites audiences into a world of authenticity and empowerment. “Put You On” is poised to be a soul-stirring anthem, showcasing Sierra’s unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to her craft.

For more information, please visit:

Instagram @sierrajenee

TikTok @sierrajenee111