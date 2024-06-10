Critically-acclaimed BET+ dramedy series “Average Joe,” starring Deon Cole, just got a bit of good news. The series has been renewed for a second Season. Cole will is set to return, reprising his character.

Here’s the synopsis if you’re not caught up:

Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, AVERAGE JOE is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in “The Hill” district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington, discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

Advertisement

In addition to Cole, the cast of Season 1 starred Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Pasha Lychnikoff and Ashani Perkins. Robb Cullen, McG, Corey Marsh, Mary Viola, and Deb Evans are back to executive produce the series. Rose Catherine Pinkney are executive producing for BET.

Here’s what Scott Mills, President and CEO, BET Media Group added, “We congratulate the amazing writers, cast, crew, and our production partners for creating such a captivating first season. AVERAGE JOE is a masterclass in storytelling – a thriller anchored in authenticity, friendships and family drama, spiked with perfectly timed moments of humor – all of which resonated tremendously with viewers. We are excited to see where the second season will take us.”