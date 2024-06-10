On Friday, June 7th, Gunna lit up LIV Miami during the official after-party for his Bittersweet Tour concert at Kaseya Center.

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper, performing at a nightclub for the first time since his YSL trial troubles, thrilled the crowd with top hits including “Prada dem,” “Fukumean,” and “Bottom.” Gunna smiled as he interacted with fans, took pictures, and showed love to the energetic crowd. His lively performance and positive energy marked a triumphant return to the nightclub scene.