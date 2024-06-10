Popular music mogul Sean Diddy Combs has been making headlines recently due to ongoing allegations of sexual assault and abuse from multiple women he has been involved with in the past. The latest developments have intensified scrutiny and raised questions about his conduct, particularly after a disturbing video surfaced.

On May 17, 2024, CNN released footage showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel room. The video captures the harrowing moments where Diddy is seen grabbing, shoving, and kicking Ventura as she attempts to escape and calls for help. This footage has provided visual confirmation of the allegations made by Ventura, indicating that Diddy may indeed be guilty of the accusations.

In a recent development, Jake Porter, the father of the late Kim Porter, who had an on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 1994 to 2007, expressed his disgust after viewing the violent video involving Cassie Ventura. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Porter did not hold back his revulsion.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” Porter stated. “It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

Porter clarified that while he never witnessed Diddy physically harm his daughter Kim, the video has shifted his perspective on Diddy’s character. He expressed shock and disappointment, saying, “I didn’t know he could stoop that low. I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

Kim Porter, who was the mother of Diddy’s son Christian and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, had a tumultuous relationship with Diddy, largely marred by his alleged infidelity. Kim also had a son, Quincy, with the singer Al B. Sure. She and Diddy split up due to his infidelity and other issues before her untimely death on November 15, 2018, from lobar pneumonia in California.

Porter commented on their relationship, noting, “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”

Jake Porter’s primary concern now lies with his grandchildren, who have not publicly commented on their father’s legal issues. Despite the troubling revelations, Diddy has attempted to address the situation, apologizing in an Instagram video following the release of the assault footage.

As the allegations against Diddy continue to unfold, the music industry and his fans are left grappling with the implications of these serious accusations. The impact on his career and personal life remains to be seen, but the gravity of the situation has undoubtedly cast a shadow over his legacy.

