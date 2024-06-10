Move over JJ Redick rumor mill. NCAA champion, University of Connecticut head men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has just entered the chat. And as fast as his name was dropped, he is addressing rumors about potentially taking the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Fox Sports’ John Fanta, Hurley informed his Huskies players on Thursday about his talks with the Lakers to maintain transparency. He emphasized that “it’s business as usual” with a practice scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

We know ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is the authority and he just reported that the Lakers are “targeting” Hurley and are ready to offer him a “massive, long-term contract” amid previous speculation that JJ Redick was the top choice.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania noted that Redick was the front-runner after an in-person meeting with the Lakers a few weeks ago.

Before Wojnarowski’s report, there was no indication that Hurley was being considered for the job. Hurley mentioned that the talks have been “preliminary,” with more serious discussions expected soon.

The Lakers are also focused on retaining LeBron James, who has a $51.4 million player option for next season but could sign a three-year deal worth up to $162 million if he opts out.

Hurley has a 141-58 record at UConn, including a 68-11 mark with back-to-back national titles over the past two seasons, showcasing his coaching success and potential for transitioning to the NBA.

What ya’ll think? Will it be Hurley or Redick? And more importantly will King James cosign either or? Or perhaps he already did …