Snoop Dogg’s new album with Dr. Dre is on the way. Daz Dillinger and Kurupt pulled up on Drink Champs and revealed the Missionary album’s date

“Dogg sacrificed ’cause he got an album dropping in July,” Kurupt said. “This album with Dr. Dre dropping in July.”

Dillinger added, “He got an album coming out next month with Dr. Dre.”

Last August, speaking on the project with From The Desk of Lo is The D.O.C., who revealed he would travel to L.A. to help finish the project and what fans would expect.

The D.O.C. reveals that his collaboration with, Snoop and Dre is long overdue, and they are focused on creating a great product. The album so far is a family reunion. “It sounds like what Snoop’s next record would’ve been like on Death Row, that’s what it sounds like.”

You can hear it from The D.O.C. below.