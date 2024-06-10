Walt Disney World is set to enchant visitors with the highly anticipated opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on June 28 at Magic Kingdom Park. This new attraction promises to bring the vibrant spirit of New Orleans to the heart of Disney, celebrating Black voices and storytelling in a way that only “The Most Magical Place on Earth” can.

A Magical Reception Celebrating Black Voices

In preparation for the grand opening, Disney hosted a lively reception titled ‘We Came to Play,’ bringing together content creators and media outlets from around the globe. Attendees, dressed in their most stylish summer whites, gathered to celebrate and amplify Black voices within the Disney narrative.

Special appearances by Stella Chase Reese and Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, descendants of the legendary family behind Tiana’s story, added a heartfelt touch. They shared inspiring memories about their family’s legacy and the origin of Tiana’s character, bringing a personal connection to the celebration.

Musical Festivities and Culinary Delights

The event featured New Orleans-inspired jazz tunes, creating a festive atmosphere that perfectly matched the theme of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Attendees were treated to delicious Bahamian-inspired cuisine, further immersing them in the rich cultural tapestry that inspired the new ride.

Words of Wisdom from Jenifer Lewis

The iconic Jenifer Lewis, the voice of Mama Odie in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, shared powerful words of wisdom emphasizing the importance of representation and education. “This is very important for the children to see this character. Like us, look at us… all those beautiful African-American women that were on stage speaking, how they carry themselves, the professionals, the well-educated. That’s who we depend on. I’m depending on you guys to make sure that the children go and be educated.”

Lewis passionately highlighted the role of education and the arts, calling on everyone to ensure children have access to books and knowledge amidst current challenges.

The Thrilling Ride Experience

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure invites guests on a thrilling journey with Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis. As they navigate winding waterways, visitors will encounter critter musicians who add their unique flair to Tiana’s southern soiree. The ride culminates in an exhilarating 50-foot drop, leading to the grandest Mardi Gras celebration this side of the Mississippi.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort on June 28, 2024. This new attraction is poised to become a beloved addition to the park, offering a joyous celebration of culture, music, and storytelling.

