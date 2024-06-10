“The Ghost” Styles P from the legendary Ruff Ryders sat down on a recent episode of Scoop B Radio and he discussed a ton of topics including: whether or not Jay-Z has ever lyrically surpassed the late Notorious B.I.G. As one of the most revered lyricists with a career spanning three decades, includig his close relationship with Biggie, its safe to say that what Styles has to say is valid.

Around the 25 minute mark, Scoop posed the question if Hov ever surpassed Biggie lyrically and Styles matter-of-factly replied, “No I don’t. I don’t say anyone surpassed Biggie because Big didn’t have a fair shot to be around as long as he should’ve and I believe hje set the tone. I believe in Hip Hop, we do too many comparisons, especially of people who are not around. I don’t think jay-Z makes it to where he’s at, The L.O.X. makes it to where he’s at…a bunch of us if it wasn’t for Big and ‘Pac actually setting a certain tone, standardand bar in the rap game for you to keep up to the bar.”

Styles delved into other topics including his favorite producers to work with, his “Mount Rushmore” of MCs, who were Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Kool G. Rap and KRS-1 as well as a host of other topics related to Styles’ illustrious career.

