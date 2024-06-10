“The Killer’s Game” trailer is here. The Lionsgate film starring Dave Bautista and Terry Crews looks like a fun time soon to hit the big screen.

From director JJ Perry, the action comedy is produced by Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards and Kia Jam. Casting on “The Killer’s Game” also includes Sofia Boutella, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff and Ben Kingsley to name a few.

Here’s the official story synopsis:

In the new action-comedy The Killer’s Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Bautista executive produces the film alongside Jonathan Meisner, Chris Milburn, Thane Watkins, Peter E. Strauss, Scott Lambert, Dean Altit and Adam Fields.

“The Killer’s Game” hits theaters on September 13. So we have a wait a hot second but it should be worth it.