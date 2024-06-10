Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have once again captivated audiences with their latest film, Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die.

The newest installment of the beloved franchise achieved a domestic box office haul of $56 million over the weekend. The film’s success extended beyond the US, bringing in nearly $50 million globally, making it the first blockbuster hit of the summer season with a total opening weekend revenue of $104.6 million.

The dynamic duo’s on-screen chemistry and action-packed performances have resonated with fans, drawing large crowds to theaters. “Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die” continues the thrilling saga of Miami detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), delivering the high-octane action and humor that audiences have come to expect from the series.

The film’s impressive box office performance solidifies its status as a major summer blockbuster, setting a high bar for upcoming releases. As the first big hit of the season, “Bad Boys 4” has generated significant buzz and excitement among moviegoers, promising a strong continued showing in theaters worldwide.

With its successful opening weekend, “Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die” reaffirms the franchise’s enduring appeal and the star power of Smith and Lawrence, marking the iconic duo’s triumphant return to the big screen.