YG has collaborated with rising stars Kaliii and Stunna Girl to release a vibrant new single, “SHAKE,” accompanied by an eye-catching music video.

The track aims to dominate summer airwaves with its infectious energy and dynamic composition, blending YG’s signature sound with a lively orchestral melody. The song expertly integrates different beats and rhythms, keeping it fresh while circling back to the original groove. Kaliii and Stunna Girl’s distinct vocals add a catchy chorus, “Shake shake shake it fast,” which perfectly complements YG’s gritty flow.

The music video for “SHAKE” brings the lyrics to life on the beach, capturing the chill yet vibrant energy of the track against a moody coastal backdrop. Featuring dynamic scenes of YG riding a jet ski, relaxing on a boat, and vibing on the beach, the video showcases captivating visuals of girls dancing in sync with the rhythm, enhancing the carefree atmosphere. The combination of striking coastal shots and energetic dance sequences creates a visually engaging experience that matches the laid-back yet lively mood of the song.

Recently, YG dropped the new single “Weird,” accompanied by a striking music video. This powerful anthem combines YG’s signature heavy bass lines with an electrifying beat as he addresses those he views as disruptive and dysfunctional. This single follows the announcement of his upcoming “JUST RE’D UP” tour, set to kick off on June 28th in his hometown of Los Angeles, CA, and conclude on August 17th in Hawaii. The tour will feature special guests rapper Doe Boy and DJ Vision. This tour follows the release of YG’s first single of 2024, the upbeat record “Knocka,” under his new multi-album global recordings partnership with BMG, signed through his 4Hunnid label, setting the stage for his highly anticipated seventh solo studio album.