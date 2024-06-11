On June 10, Candace Owens launched her new show, marking her first public appearance since parting ways with the Daily Wire.


The premiere episode has gone viral, notably featuring Kanye West’s song “Stars” as its theme. Key lyrics, “This that rip up the contract / Fuck all that,” underscore Owens’ break from her former employer. Owens and West’s teams collaborated before the launch, with West granting permission to use the track. Owens also previewed her forthcoming interview with Ye.

The episode also teased an upcoming interview with West and included Owens’ rebuttal to accusations from the Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan. The show’s debut has sparked widespread discussion and solidified Owens’ independent media presence.

You can see the full episode below.

