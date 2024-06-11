Chrisean Rock was arrested outside a Los Angeles courthouse in San Fernando Valley on an outstanding warrant. Rock was arrested while she had her baby, Chrisean Jr.

Rock was at the courthouse for a court hearing for Blueface when she was met by five waiting LAPD officers. Two female officers searched her before being placed in handcuffs. According to Complex, no update on the child’s status was available.

Rock was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant, also noting additional assault with a deadly weapon charge. The warrant was issued from Oklahoma in association with 2022 charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The location of the weapons charge is not known.

