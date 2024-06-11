Today, multi-platinum selling artist Cory Gunz unleashes his new mixtape, Loosie Pack 3 via Young Money/Militia Music.

Loosie Pack 3 remains true to Cory’s musical aesthetic as he continues to deliver gritty, bravado bars over hard-hitting production from Black Saun, Jahlil Beats, Khardier Da God, S. Dot, Nottz and Deli. The mixtape contains nine tracks with features from Jim Jones, Chris Rivers, Jae’won, Whispers and more. Four of the previously released tracks, “Real Rights,” “Die Slowly,” “Laundry” and “Rick Owens X Nike Tech,” have quickly become fan-favorite songs and received playlisting on Apple Music’s Base:Line, BARS, Football, Basketball and Underground Hip-Hop Essentials.

The release of Loosie Pack 3 serves as the third installment of the Loosie Pack mixtape series which kicked off this past fall with the first installment, Loosie Pack with features from veteran rapper Styles P, frequent collaborator Whispers and others. The second installment, Loosie Pack 2 followed with the revered track “3 Staxx” and guest appearances from Nino Man, RMK and more.

The Loosie Pack series comes off the heels of Gunz’s performance with Lil Wayne at Yankee Stadium for Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary. Over the course of his career, Gunz has worked with some of the music industry’s biggest artists such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Charlie Rock, Mack Maine, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Styles P among others. Cory Gunz has continued to feed fans music by releasing a multitude of singles, mixtapes, collaborative projects and EPs such as 2023’s Loosie Pack 1 and 2, 2022’s Gunz x Bars and the 2020 EP Guns & Butter.