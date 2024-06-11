DJ Envy recalled a moment when he pissed off The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy during the peak of the East Coast – West Coast rap battle.

In conversation with AllHipHop, Envy reveals he was the first NYC DJ to put “Hit Em Up” on a mixtape during the feud, which caused him backlash.

“I got that record first, and at the time, it was like I know a lot of DJs weren’t going to play it,” DJ Envy said. “At the time, I was behind everybody. When you talk about DJs, it was SNS, it was Craig G, it was [DJ] Clue, it was Kid Capri, just in the New York area. And I was like, ‘I need to get my foot in the door.’ And I was like I’m gonna play this record and then we’ll go from there. We’ll see what happens. So, they gave me the record and I said, ‘This is going to be one of the biggest mixtapes ever.’

“And it went crazy. At the time, I know Big and Puff was mad, but I was getting my foot in the door and it was music. And that’s where it started.”

