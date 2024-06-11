DJ Envy recalled a moment when he pissed off The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy during the peak of the East Coast – West Coast rap battle.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

In conversation with AllHipHop, Envy reveals he was the first NYC DJ to put “Hit Em Up” on a mixtape during the feud, which caused him backlash.

“I got that record first, and at the time, it was like I know a lot of DJs weren’t going to play it,” DJ Envy said. “At the time, I was behind everybody. When you talk about DJs, it was SNS, it was Craig G, it was [DJ] Clue, it was Kid Capri, just in the New York area. And I was like, ‘I need to get my foot in the door.’ And I was like I’m gonna play this record and then we’ll go from there. We’ll see what happens. So, they gave me the record and I said, ‘This is going to be one of the biggest mixtapes ever.’

Advertisement

“And it went crazy. At the time, I know Big and Puff was mad, but I was getting my foot in the door and it was music. And that’s where it started.”

You can read the full feature here.

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts