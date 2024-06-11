Eminem’s new single, “Houdini,” may be controversial, but it sure got a ton of spins. “Houdini” will debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Slim Shady’s highest-charting single in ten years.

According to Billboard, the single could not overcome Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen, which extends its streak at the top slot to No. 1.

Eminem debuts at No. 2 on the Hot 100 with “Houdini,” marking the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rapper’s 23rd career top 10 hit and his highest-charting song since “The Monster,” featuring Rihanna, which held the No. 1 spot for four weeks between December 2013 and January 2014. Before this latest entry, Eminem last entered the top 10 with “Godzilla” (featuring Juice WRLD), which debuted and peaked at No. 3 in February 2020.

Eminem’s “Houdini” debuts at No. 2 on the Hot 100, amassing 48.8 million streams, 4 million in radio reach, and 49,000 sales from its release on May 31 through June 6.

The song is anticipated to lead into Eminem’s 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), set for release this summer.