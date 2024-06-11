On this day in Hip Hop history, Dallas-bred West Coast rapper The D.O.C. was born.Known for his work with N.W.A. and as a huge influence to the G-Funk era as a writer for a number of artists, The D.O.C. is one of the West Coast’s unsung heroes.

Before embarking on a solo career, The D.O.C. was a member of the Texas trio The Fila Fresh Crew consisting of The D.O.C. (then known as Doc-T), Fresh K, and Dr. Rock. The group got their break appearing on NWA’s N.W.A. and the Posse compilation album. Following the album’s success, the group was able to sign a deal with Macola Records and release three studio albums before disbanding in 1988. Shortly after the split, Eazy-E recruited The D.O.C. to work with him on his solo project Eazy-Duz-It on the track “Nobody Move.”

In 1989, The D.O.C. released his debut solo album No One Can Do It Better which spent 2 weeks in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart and claimed the top spot on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop chart. Following his freshman success, West Coast rappers began to reach out to The D.O.C. to work with him on their own projects.

Advertisement

The D.O.C. has made appearances on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, and N.W.A.’s 100 Miles and Runnin’ and Niggaz4life. He has also released two addition studio albums Helter Skelter and Deuce which have both appeared on the Billboard 200 chart. It is reported that The D.O.C. is currently working on a fourth and final album with Dr. Dre titled Voices through Hot Vessels who’s released date is still to be determined.

Aside from music, The D.O.C. can be recognized from his song appearances in the popular video games Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Tony Hawk Underground 2, Madden 2005, and NBA Live 2005, his guest spot in the film “We From Dallas”, or his past relationship with neo-soul songstress Erykah Badu. The two share a daughter named Puma who was born July 5th, 2004.

Regardless of how you may know or have heard of The D.O.C. , his influence on West Coast Hip Hip culture is one that would have definitely been missed. From everyone here at the Source Magazine, Happy Birthday D.O.C. may you see many more years of success.