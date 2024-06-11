Five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ inductee Janet Jackson is thrilling fans with her Together Again Tour, which has already sold out opening night at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, as well as shows in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

This tour features a refreshed version of Ms. Jackson, with new looks designed by world-renowned designer Thom Browne, a revamped stage design, fresh choreography, and never-before-performed fan favorites like “Slolove,” “Make Me,” “2Nite,” and “With You.” The 35-date run, an extension of her 2023 tour, marks the highest-selling trek of her career.

The tour’s standout feature is its cutting-edge production, which undergoes over 20 transformations during each performance. This dynamic ensemble includes a five-member band, five backup singers, stunning visuals, and other impressive stage elements. Audiences have been thrilled to see Ms. Jackson perform deep cuts in concert for the first time, including “2Nite,” “SloLove,” “Take Care,” and more.

The Together Again Tour celebrates Ms. Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment and highlights milestones for three of her most critically acclaimed albums, including 20 years of “Damita Jo” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.” Fans can expect powerhouse performances of her biggest chart-topping hits. Additionally, the tour features three-time GRAMMY®️ winner and Diamond-selling Hip-Hop sensation Nelly, who will showcase his greatest hits and fan favorites from the last two decades.

Tickets are available now on LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a Meet & Greet and photo op with Janet Jackson, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, a collectible VIP concert ticket, and more. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.