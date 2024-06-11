Kanye West’s Former Assistant Claims He and His Wife Bragged About Having an Orgy

Kanye West’s Former Assistant Claims He and His Wife Bragged About Having an Orgy

More details have emerged from Lauren Pisciotta’s lawsuit against Kanye West. In a legal document obtained by XXL, Ye and his wife Bianca Censori brag about a five-person orgy.

Additional claims include Ye masturbating in front of Pisciotta, and she was in charge of coordinating Ubers for women to meet with the rapper. The sexual bragging occurred in August 2022 while she was coordinating such rides.

Pisciotta also details she was asked to take off a cardigan that was “covering too much.” On the same day, Ye asked his wife and additional women to perform oral sex on him and the male guests in his office.

Advertisement

Previously Pisciotta stated she was an OnlyFans model before working for Ye, earning $1 million a year. She was hired in July 2021 while Ye was putting together the Donda album.

Pisciotta stated after the album, Ye requested she delete her OnlyFans account to become more “God Like” with the promise of a $1 million payday to do so, which she obliged.

After that agreement, Pisciotta sent her wild text messages, including:

“See my problem is I be wanting to f— but then after I f— I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f—ed while I’m f—ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me …”

Pisciotta also stated additional messages came with fantasies of women and another stating, “Is my dick racist?”

Pisciotta also stated Ye would masturbate with phone calls and also asked about her boyfriend’s penis size. The lawsuit also included a run of texts, sexual videos, and pictures, including 2 of Ye engaged in sexual acts with a model.

Pisciotta was fired in October 2022 but was offered a $3 million severance pay that was never paid. She is now suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment.