World-renowned artist and music producer Leland Tyler Wayne, known professionally as Metro Boomin, is expanding his Heroes and Villains empire into the literary world by launching his new comic book series, The Metroverse. This innovative superhero comic is a collaboration between Metro, Greek comic book artist Vasilis Lolos, writer Ryan Cady, and Zero Zero founder Joshua Frankel.

The Metroverse is an extension of the visionary superhero world of Heroes and Villains, created by Metro. It embodies the duality and complexity of a world where music and mythology collide, offering fans a fresh and creative experience that brings his beats and narratives to life. This modern superhero saga serves as a visual interpretation of Metro’s musical journey, portrayed in an immersive comic universe. Each issue pays homage to Metro’s love of comics, mimicking distinct styles from different comic periods. The artwork by Vasilis Lolos, known for The Pirates of Coney Island and My Chemical Romance’s Danger Days, delivers stunning visuals and captivating storytelling.

Untitled Artwork

To celebrate the release of the first issue on June 13th, Metro Boomin and Zero Zero, in partnership with Complex, will launch an immersive ‘Metroverse’ pop-up for fans. This event will emulate the ‘Metroverse’ world as displayed in the comic’s first issue and offer fans the opportunity to purchase limited edition ‘Metroverse’ merchandise and copies of the comic. The pop-up will take place on June 13th from 11am to 7pm PT, at Complex LA, located at 433 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA. The product will drop exclusively on ComplexShop at 9am PT and will officially launch on Metroverse.Media at 9pm PT.

“It’s a dream come true, to have my own comic book The Metroverse on shelves,” said Metro Boomin. “Josh and Patrick helped bring my superhero vision to life on these pages with the talented Vasilis Lolos making it pop with incredible visuals. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created with my fans.”

Zero Zero founders Joshua Frankel and Patrick Stephens worked closely with Metro to develop a universe that deepens the journey of this modern-day superhero. With Metro embodying the superhero he dreamed up, using his creative genius and magic amulet, the tale explores creativity versus control.

“The Metroverse, a brainchild of Metro’s, has been exhilarating to work on from beginning to end,” Frankel said. “With Zero Zero’s mission to transcend boundaries, we really honed in on the most authentic storyline and visuals in each issue that complemented Metro’s raw superhero vision. I know his fans are going to go wild for this series!”

For the latest news on The Metroverse, visit Metroverse.Media or follow on social media: @enter_the_metroverse on Instagram, @enterthemetroverse on TikTok, and @EnterMetroverse on Twitter. Fans can buy the physical issue at Metroverse.Media, with only 4,000 print copies available, including an exclusive art print and enamel pin.