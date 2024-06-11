Michael Rainey Jr.’s appearance on a recent stream by Tylil James, a.k.a. TyTy, is drawing attention after the Power star was nonconsensually groped. In the online clip, Rainey is seen being approached by a person identified as James’ sister.

The incident occurred with children positioned just in front of Rainey and a nearby friend came over to break up the incident after he saw it happen.

Tylil’s sister sexually assaults Actor Michael Rainey Jr on stream he then abruptly left the stream 20 mins later 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/Mc0CS3bm32 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 10, 2024

James commented on the incident after the stream ended, saying, “The energy shifted and n***as got up and left. All that shit really made me feel a way.”

Rainey addresses the moment on Instagram:

“At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online. I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed. The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

Michael Rainey Jr. speaks out after being sexually assaulted by streamer Tylil’s sister pic.twitter.com/V6oZaIp6kx — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 10, 2024

James added his own official statement, “My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions. I completely respect whatever direction Michael wants to go in this situation. After watching the clip, I was completely taken back by what she done. I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams.”