Moneybagg Yo has revealed the tracklist for his Speak Now album, which features Chris Brown, Lil Durk, Morgan Wallen, Rob49, and YTB Fatt.

The album includes his latest single, “TRYNA MAKE SURE,” via CMG / N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records. Produced by Tay Keith, the track offers a glimpse into Bagg’s forthcoming album, SPEAK NOW, released on May 24.

In “TRYNA MAKE SURE,” Moneybagg Yo delivers potent bars with purpose, showcasing his trademark style and fiery attitude. With lines like “I’m tryna make sure you know what you doing,” he reaffirms his commitment to his craft while offering listeners a taste of what’s to come in his highly anticipated album.

