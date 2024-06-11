Nick Cannon will bring all of his children to The Masked Singer for Father’s Day. Speaking with People, Cannon revealed there will be no rest and is looking to engage with all of his children.

“It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It’s a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day,” Cannon said. “I’m getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I Love.

“My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up.”

Cannon is making headlines again with a bold move: insuring his balls for $10 million in collaboration with Dr. Squatch. Amid rumors of a potential vasectomy and anticipation around baby #13, Cannon’s decision underscores his commitment to his expanding family.

Using Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, which assesses factors like size and favorite features, Cannon earned the title of “Most Valuable Balls.” Recognizing the value of his assets, Dr. Squatch partnered with MMA/Momentous to secure an official insurance policy, ensuring Cannon’s family jewels are protected.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” said Cannon, aka Daddy Cannon. “Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

Fans can use the Ball Valuation Tool to discover their own ball valuation and enroll in Dr. Squatch’s Ball-to-Ball coverage. The insurance is achieved through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care line, designed to protect and care for men’s most important parts.

“Taking out this insurance policy on Nick’s balls is our way of creating a conversation around below-the-belt hygiene,” said John Ludeke, Vice President of Marketing at Dr. Squatch. “If we can use our humor to get guys confident about grooming, we’re empowering them to live happier and healthier lives.”

Dr. Squatch’s Ball Care line includes products like the Groin Guardian Electric Trimmer, Ball Barrier Dry Lotion, and Beast Wipes, ensuring men can care for their privates with ease and confidence.