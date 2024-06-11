Trouble may be in paradise as Nicki Minaj fans have expressed concern for the “Anaconda” rapper after she posted a social media video discussing motherhood’s challenges.

In the clip on social, Minaj, dressed in a white robe and pink satin bonnet, recalled giving birth to her son, nicknamed “Papa Bear,” in September 2020. “And then one day, they’re yelling ‘push’ and you’re in pain,” she said drowsily. “Then one day, he comes out a beautiful baby boy. To God be the glory,” she whispered, adding, “Congratulations to every mama out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

All this comes as Minaj, 41, also tweeted cryptically on Monday, “Yes Single …,” sparking fan speculation about whether she was hinting at new music or a potential divorce. This is wild because she just shut down divorce rumors not too long ago. Page Six reported on this and contacted Minaj’s representative but received no immediate response.

Fans in the land of the Barbz flooded social media with messages of support and concern. “I just woke up and seen Nicki insta story, that made me tear up @NICKIMINAJ I hope you okay sending you love and prayers and hugs,” tweeted one user. Another added, “I honestly hope she’s okay. #WeLoveYouNicki.”

ICYMI, Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, 46, married in October 2019. She previously revealed that the birth of their son during the COVID-19 pandemic strained their relationship. “I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us,” she told Vogue in December 2023. “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood.” She added, “I kind of wish that someone had told me … that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact, it gets scarier.”

Petty, a registered sex offender, has faced multiple legal issues. He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 and served over four years in prison. In September 2023, he was placed on house arrest after threatening Offset, Cardi B’s husband.

On a good note, Minaj is currently on the second leg of her “Pink Friday 2” world tour, with a concert scheduled for Tuesday night in Copenhagen, Denmark. Hopefully, she’s alright. Touring can be crazy and Minaj needs all the support she can get!