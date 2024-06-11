President Biden on His Son’s Conviction: ‘I Will Accept the Outcome of the Case and Respect the Judicial Process’

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on all three federal felony gun charges he faced. Biden violated laws to prevent drug addicts from purchasing firearms.

President Biden has issued a statement on the conviction:

“As I said last week. I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill & I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

According to CNN, this is the first time a president's family member has been found guilty of a crime during the father's term in office.

According to CNN, this is the first time a president’s family member has been found guilty of a crime during the father’s term in office. Hunter Biden is now facing up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $750,000. He is a first-time offender and is expected to receive less than the maximum.

A panel of 12 Delaware citizens found Biden guilty. The first two charges were related to buying the gun. When purchasing a gun, individuals are required to complete a form for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) affirming their legal eligibility to buy the weapon. Hunter Biden has been accused of falsifying information on these forms.

The form includes questions such as: Have you been convicted of a felony? Are you a fugitive? Are you unlawfully in the country? And crucially for this case, are you an “unlawful user of, or addicted to” illegal drugs? Hunter Biden allegedly answered “No” to this question.

Count three pertains to the possession of the firearm. Federal law prohibits possessing a gun while abusing drugs. According to the indictment and public court filings, Hunter Biden had the gun for 11 days in October 2018 before his girlfriend, concerned about his mental health, disposed of it in a dumpster.

Biden was open about his addiction following the death of his brother, Beau, revealing he started using crack in 2015.