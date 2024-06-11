Pusha T is saluting Hov with his new chain. Copping a new pendant from Saint Jewels, King Push has a new anchor around his neck.
“The Anchor inspired by the culture, art, and history,” Saint Jewels shared on Instagram. “Made for @kingpush Pavé diamonds on solid white gold accented by a bronze rope, reverse set diamond end points. Multifaceted classic briolette cut diamonds handle the steering wheel.”
Pusha T added his own note:
Pusha T shows new anchor pendant that’s inspired by a picture of a young Jay-Z. pic.twitter.com/UzEbrwpCbn— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 8, 2024