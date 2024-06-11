Pusha T is saluting Hov with his new chain. Copping a new pendant from Saint Jewels, King Push has a new anchor around his neck.

“The Anchor inspired by the culture, art, and history,” Saint Jewels shared on Instagram. “Made for @kingpush Pavé diamonds on solid white gold accented by a bronze rope, reverse set diamond end points. Multifaceted classic briolette cut diamonds handle the steering wheel.”

Pusha T added his own note:

