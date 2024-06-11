Tory Lanez’s Wife Files for Divorce After Less Than a Year of Marriage

It’s a wrap on Tory Lanez’s marriage. His wife, Raina Chassagne, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and wrapping up a marriage of less than a year.

According to TMZ, Chassagne also is the parent of Lanez’s only child, seven-year-old Kai. The two got married on June 25, 2023. Additional details are scarce.

In related news, Tory Lanez is ready to give his first interview from prison. According to Adin Ross, the Chixtape rapper will call into his stream via Zoom.

“Yo chat, by the way, free my dawg Tory, man,” Adin said. “Adin x Tory Lanez stream — it’s going to be a Zoom call, chat. He’s going to be in jail and I’m going to be at the warehouse. Zoom call, very, very soon.”