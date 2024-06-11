Victoria Monét has released the highly anticipated official music video for her song “Alright” via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Produced by Kaytranada, “Alright” became an instant favorite from Monét’s JAGUAR II album, with fans eagerly awaiting a visual representation of the track. The cinematic and glossy video, directed by the legendary Dave Meyers, features choreography by Sean Bankhead, known for his work on “On My Mama.”

unnamed 1 1

In the video, Monét takes center stage, embodying her inner jaguar while paying homage to iconic 90’s and Y2K pop culture moments. Drawing inspiration from legends like Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson, and Britney Spears, as well as Hype Williams’s film Belly, Monét’s video showcases dynamic dancing, eye-popping cinematography, and fashion styled by the notable Kollin Carter.

“Alright is about liberation and freedom at its core! This video is a visual presentation of that sentiment through freedom of movement and fluidity between masculine and feminine energy. It was an honor to work alongside Dave Meyers and Sean Bankhead and this cast on this visual! What a crazy combo!! Plus, EVERY single person who had their hands on this visual was extremely passionate from inception, and we all worked really hard to bring it to life! They showed up with their A game surpassing what we all imagined. Serious teamwork! We all patiently and meticulously crafted it and are extremely excited to release it into the world! There’s no better month to release this visual than pride month, black music month and the beginning of summer 24! I can’t wait to see where dance artists and the ballroom culture take it.” – Victoria Monét

unnamed 4

The “Alright” video highlights Monét’s signature splashy, multi-layered style, marking her bold entry into the pop world. Her performance radiates feminine confidence and a winner’s circle attitude. The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and across MTV’s global network, BET Soul and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Advertisement