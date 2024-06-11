Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski united for the most hilarious stream of all time. During the sleepover Twitch stream, the trio brought plenty of laughs. The hilarious moments included a bucket of cold water, firecrackers in a portapotty, a phone call from LeBron James, and more.
Kevin Hart drenches Kai Cenat with a cold water bucket for falling asleep:
Kevin Hart drenched Kai with cold water for falling asleep during the stream pic.twitter.com/lsOfZ8DDBt— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 11, 2024
Druski puts a firecracker in Kevin Hart’s portapotty:
The crew tries the Hot Chip Challenge:
Kai Cenat did the hot chip challenge with Kevin Hart & Druski at 6am 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wgBXzlvXbZ— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 11, 2024
Backpack kid hits Pop-up “Coulda Been Records”:
Druski wasn’t impressed by the Backpack Kid performance and almost fought him then Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart & Druski had him kicked out 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/xWvfM1G8cC— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 11, 2024
Kevin Hart warns Druski about mixing energy drinks and Ozempic:
Kevin Hart just CALLED OUT Druski for being on Ozempic pic.twitter.com/F61YjxQcY3— KaynLies (@KaynLies) June 11, 2024
LeBron James facetime Kevin Hart:
Lebron James called Kevin Hart on Kai Cenat’s stream. Druski a fool lmaoo— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) June 11, 2024
“I didn’t know you said ni**a like that. I thought you just be hooping” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6zTq3eUXs1