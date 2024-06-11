Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski united for the most hilarious stream of all time. During the sleepover Twitch stream, the trio brought plenty of laughs. The hilarious moments included a bucket of cold water, firecrackers in a portapotty, a phone call from LeBron James, and more.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Kevin Hart drenches Kai Cenat with a cold water bucket for falling asleep:

Druski puts a firecracker in Kevin Hart’s portapotty:

Advertisement

The crew tries the Hot Chip Challenge:

Backpack kid hits Pop-up “Coulda Been Records”:

Kevin Hart warns Druski about mixing energy drinks and Ozempic:

LeBron James facetime Kevin Hart:

No More Stories

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts