WATCH: All the Funniest Moments from Kai Cenat’s ‘Sleepover’ Stream with Kevin Hart and Druski

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski united for the most hilarious stream of all time. During the sleepover Twitch stream, the trio brought plenty of laughs. The hilarious moments included a bucket of cold water, firecrackers in a portapotty, a phone call from LeBron James, and more.

Kevin Hart drenches Kai Cenat with a cold water bucket for falling asleep:

Kevin Hart drenched Kai with cold water for falling asleep during the stream pic.twitter.com/lsOfZ8DDBt — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 11, 2024

Druski puts a firecracker in Kevin Hart’s portapotty:

The crew tries the Hot Chip Challenge:

Kai Cenat did the hot chip challenge with Kevin Hart & Druski at 6am 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wgBXzlvXbZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 11, 2024

Backpack kid hits Pop-up “Coulda Been Records”:

Druski wasn’t impressed by the Backpack Kid performance and almost fought him then Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart & Druski had him kicked out 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/xWvfM1G8cC — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 11, 2024

Kevin Hart warns Druski about mixing energy drinks and Ozempic:

Kevin Hart just CALLED OUT Druski for being on Ozempic pic.twitter.com/F61YjxQcY3 — KaynLies (@KaynLies) June 11, 2024

LeBron James facetime Kevin Hart: