NYC radio personality Funkmaster Flex has never pulled any punches when it comes to his opinion about music and it hasn’t stopped with one of the most successful singles of the year.

Flex took to the HOT 97 airwaves this past weekend to review the popular track and the legendary NYC DJ had nothing good to say about Richman’s song, calling it “trash” as shown below when an X user recorded Flex’s radio commentary.

Check out Flex on HOT 97 talking about Richman’s hit HERE

Advertisement

Flex admitted that he doesn’t know and hasn’t heard of any other songs from the VA-born artist, who has been making music since 2016. Flex ended his rant by labeling the song hot garbage, but stillproceeded to play the record, presumably under the program director’s demand.