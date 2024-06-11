Sexyy Red was arrested in New Jersey after taking part in a brawl. In video obtained by TMZ, Red and members of her entourage were engaged in a fight with another group, leading to be arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Sexyy Red can be seen in a red bonnet, waving a stand as a weapon before being pulled away from the choas and security came in to control the scene.

The incident is beleived to be over a photo being taken. Hitting Instagram, Red said she would replace the phone that was damaged.

TMZ dropped the surveillance footage of sexyy red getting into a fight at the airport pic.twitter.com/ClmthtQTYc — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 11, 2024