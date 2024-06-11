Sexyy Red was arrested in New Jersey after taking part in a brawl. In video obtained by TMZ, Red and members of her entourage were engaged in a fight with another group, leading to be arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Sexyy Red can be seen in a red bonnet, waving a stand as a weapon before being pulled away from the choas and security came in to control the scene.
The incident is beleived to be over a photo being taken. Hitting Instagram, Red said she would replace the phone that was damaged.
TMZ dropped the surveillance footage of sexyy red getting into a fight at the airport pic.twitter.com/ClmthtQTYc— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 11, 2024
POUND TOWN TO LOCK DOWN👮🏽♀️| Sexyy Red apparently spent some time in jail over the weekend along with some of her entourage after allegedly being arrested in Newark airport.— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) June 10, 2024
Sources claim this was due to an altercation where an individual took a photo of Sexyy and her bodyguard… pic.twitter.com/EONMSz7TXN