Young Thug’s Attorney Brian Steel to Serve Jail Time for Contempt of Court Beginning This Friday

The YSL Rico trial took a turn when Young Thug’s lead attorney, Brian Steel, was charged with contempt of court. As a result, Judge Ural Glanville ordered the attorney to spend the next ten weekends in Fulton County Jail. Steel opted to spend each of the 20 days alongside Young Thug in Cobb Country.

Steel was taken into custody after he did not answer a question about an alleged secret meeting between the judge, prosecutors, and key witness Kenneth Copeland.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Steel was provided five minutes to answer. Steel remained silent.

Steel will now have to report to jail this Friday by 7:00 p.m. and be released at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

