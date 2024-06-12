Charleston White Celebrates Meeting King Von’s Killer in Messages to Von’s Mother and Sister on Instagram: ‘My Life Has Been Blessed’

Charleston White went there. Posing next to the alleged killer of the King Von, White called out the Chicago street legend’s sister and mother. In the past, White has celebrated that White was murdered.

Dear King Von sister,

I want to kindly remind you that your tough a– dead brother was slumped at a club in Atlanta, Georgia for trying to fight a little skinny n-gga! I’m sure you don’t want join the hump in the ground gang for thinking you’re tough too! I also want to remind you that I embrace your brother K*ller with love, admiration, and appreciation for k-lling your brother!

White also had words for Von’s mother: