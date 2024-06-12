Common and Pete Rock have announced their first full-length collaboration, The Auditorium, Vol. 1, set for release on July 12 via Loma Vista Recordings. This highly anticipated project unites one of hip-hop’s most evocative emcees, Common, with one of its most celebrated producers, Pete Rock. The album promises to be a landmark in hip-hop history, blending the past, present, and future into a cohesive and timeless musical journey.

Alongside the album announcement, Common and Pete Rock have released the second single from the project, “Dreamin’.” To promote the single, they also unveiled a VEVO Ctrl session performance video, showcasing their dynamic chemistry and lyrical prowess.

Late last month, the duo released “Wise Up,” the first single off their new project. “Wise Up” captures the essence of the Golden Age of Hip Hop while infusing it with a contemporary feel, making it resonate across any era of hip-hop. This single set the stage for the upcoming album, generating excitement among fans and critics alike.

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 is expected to be an absolute banger, offering a rich tapestry of beats and rhymes that reflect the duo’s deep roots in hip-hop culture. Common’s introspective lyrics paired with Pete Rock’s masterful production create a soundscape that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Fans eagerly await the release of The Auditorium, Vol. 1, anticipating a groundbreaking addition to Common and Pete Rock’s legacies. With the release date fast approaching, the hip-hop community is abuzz with excitement for what is sure to be a historic collaboration.