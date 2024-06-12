26-year-old rapper Enchanting has passed away. Her death was confirmed by her former label head Gucci Mane. There are no details to the cause of death for the Texas star.


“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady, a true star,” he wrote. “We gone all miss you, Chant.”

Additional messages in remembrance hit the Internet from Coi Leray, Monaleo, and more.

