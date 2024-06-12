Gucci Mane Speaks Out on Death of Former New 1017 Artist Enchanting

26-year-old rapper Enchanting has passed away. Her death was confirmed by her former label head Gucci Mane. There are no details to the cause of death for the Texas star.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady, a true star,” he wrote. “We gone all miss you, Chant.”

Additional messages in remembrance hit the Internet from Coi Leray, Monaleo, and more.

Coi Leray confirms Enchanting has passed away. She was 26. https://t.co/Hs2cHO6TQR pic.twitter.com/VTku9Xj7yL — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKdotCom) June 11, 2024

Polo G’s sister, Leilani and Monaleo speak on the passing of their friend, Enchanting https://t.co/jqu9JRu7ht pic.twitter.com/owBmHHkEQ4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 11, 2024