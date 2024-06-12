Twitch superstar Kai Cenat made history yesterday by hosting a record-breaking stream featuring Kevin Hart and Druski. LeBron James also made a special appearance.


Cenat’s stream reached a peak of 712.6K concurrent viewers, surpassing the previous North American record set by Ninja’s Fortnite stream with Drake in 2018, which had 644.8K concurrent viewers. The stream, lasting 11.5 hours, drew an impressive 4.95 million unique viewers, compared to Ninja’s 3.13 million unique viewers over 22.5 hours.

The event highlighted Twitch’s community’s incredible reach and engagement, showcasing its ability to bring together diverse audiences. The stream’s success was bolstered by the participation of Kevin Hart and Druski, who attracted substantial followings from Instagram, YouTube, and the world of comedy.

Cenat’s achievement demonstrates his popularity and Twitch’s capacity to facilitate landmark moments in streaming history. The event exemplifies how new creators on Twitch can leverage their existing audiences to achieve massive viewership, as seen with Hart and Druski’s fans tuning in.

Kai Cenat’s record-breaking stream underscores the platform’s growing influence and its role in bringing together various entertainment sectors. This milestone highlights the evolving landscape of live streaming, where high-profile collaborations can create unprecedented engagement and community participation.

During the sleepover Twitch stream, the trio brought plenty of laughs. The hilarious moments included a bucket of cold water, firecrackers in a portapotty, a phone call from LeBron James, and more. You can see clips below.

Kevin Hart drenches Kai Cenat with a cold water bucket for falling asleep:

Druski puts a firecracker in Kevin Hart’s portapotty:

The crew tries the Hot Chip Challenge:

Backpack kid hits Pop-up “Coulda Been Records”:

Kevin Hart warns Druski about mixing energy drinks and Ozempic:

LeBron James facetime Kevin Hart:

