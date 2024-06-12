Abdul-Mateen II, an Emmy-winning actor Yahya, will star in and executive produce Netflix’s new series, Man on Fire. The eight-episode drama is slated to be based on A.J. Quinnell’s novels “Man on Fire” and “The Perfect Kill.” This adaptation follows previous film versions from 2004, starring Denzel Washington, and a 1987 Italian film.

It should be a fun ride with Steven Caple Jr., known for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and “Creed II,” who will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer. Abdul-Mateen II will play John Creasy, a former Special Forces mercenary struggling with PTSD who embarks on a quest for redemption but is drawn back into intense conflict.

Kyle Killen (Fear Street) will lead the production as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Other executive producers include Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann for New Regency Productions; Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Tracey Cook for Chernin Entertainment; and Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Caple, Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire, Abdul-Mateen II, and Stacy Perskie for RedRum will also be executive producers.

Get this: Abdul-Mateen II recently reprised his role as Black Manta in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and will soon star in Marvel’s “Wonder Man” for Disney+. His notable credits include “Ambulance” (2022), “The Matrix Resurrections” (2021), “Candyman” (2021), and “Aquaman” (2018). On TV, he won an Emmy for his role in HBO’s “Watchmen” and starred in Netflix’s “The Get Down.” He is represented by M88, WME, and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, and Kole.

Caple’s directorial debut was “The Land” (2016), followed by “Creed II” and the recent “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Untitled Entertainment, CAA, and Hansen, Jacobson firm represent him.