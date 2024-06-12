Comedian and television host Nick Cannon, known for his role on “The Masked Singer,” is preparing for a unique and heartwarming Father’s Day celebration. Cannon, 43, who is the father of 12 children with six different women, has expressed his excitement to spend quality time with his kids during the special day.

In an interview with People Magazine, Cannon shared his thoughts on the upcoming holiday, emphasizing the importance of connecting with each of his children. Despite the challenges of fatherhood, especially with such a large family, Cannon is determined to make the day memorable for all his kids.

“It’s definitely one of those days where I got to be on my Ps and Qs the entire day,” Cannon admits. “It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It’s a fun day, and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day.”

Father’s Day, for Cannon, is not just about receiving appreciation but also about being present and engaged with his children. His commitment to fatherhood is evident in his desire to make the day special for each of his kids, ensuring they feel loved and valued.

Cannon’s family includes a mix of children from various relationships, with each child bringing a unique dynamic to his life. Despite the complexity, Cannon has always been open about his love for his children and his efforts to maintain strong relationships with them.

Tragically, one of Cannon’s children passed away in infancy, a loss that has undoubtedly shaped his perspective on fatherhood and the preciousness of time spent with his kids. His dedication to his children, despite the demands of his career and the size of his family, is a testament to his love and commitment as a father.