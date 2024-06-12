The Recording Academy announced its efforts to expand globally. The organization that oversees the Grammys is partnering with Ministries of Culture and key stakeholders across the Middle East and Africa. This exciting initiative aims to strengthen the Academy’s presence and services in these regions.

“This is exciting because music is one of humanity’s greatest natural resources,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “It is critical that the people who dedicate themselves to creating music have support, resources, and opportunities, no matter where they are from.”

Over the past two years, the Academy has been engaging with leaders in these regions through listening sessions, briefings, tours, and direct consultations with government ministries and music creators. Their expansion goals include providing enhanced training via their “GRAMMY GO” learning platform, offering tailored educational programs and resources, and producing original content that celebrates the musical heritage and emerging scenes of Africa and the Middle East.

Regarding thinking globally, the Academy collaborates with cultural ministries and organizations in Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Rwanda, and South Africa. They have also signed memoranda of understanding with Ghana and the Ivory Coast. The Academy plans to publish reports detailing its research and insights into these music markets.

“The Recording Academy is dedicated to supporting music creators around the world,” said Panos A. Panay, Recording Academy President. “Our expansion efforts into these fast-growing regions reflect our commitment to fostering a truly global music community, where creators at every stage of their careers and from every corner of the world have the resources and support they need to thrive.”