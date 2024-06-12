Later this month, Rick Ross will give back to the entrepreneurial spirit and auction off over 300 pairs of rare kicks and other personal items during the inaugural “Push It To The Limit: Luxury And Lifestyle” auction.

In partnership with the Creative Collective NYC and the Boss Up Grant, Rozay will auction off upwards of 800 items in total and donate all proceeds will be donated to aid “entrepreneurs with grants to accelerate their continued impact, business initiatives and scale their operations.”

“I looked around one day and marveled at how blessed I am,” said the Maybach Music CEO. “I wanted to figure out how to be a blessing to others and share some of the dopest, rarest luxuries with the world that I’ve collected over the course of my career.” He continued, “Inspired by my brother Pharrell, I thought of an auction with the proceeds to help the next generation of bosses. It was the most player and sustainable way to not only touch my fans but also pour into a community that has poured into me.”

Aside from the some of the most exclusive smeakers on the market including a pair of Air Jordan Retro 5 “University of Michigan Fab 5” PEs and his DJ Khaled “Father of Asahd” Air Jordans, Ross will be auctioning off designer clothing items, art pieces, RIAA plaques and a custom-made piano that features the cover art of Michael Jackson‘s Thriller.

The auction is scheduled for June 25-26.