Girl moms always have a good vibe! Rihanna recently addressed pregnancy rumors and expressed her desire to have a daughter during an interview at the launch of her new brand, Fenty Hair. The “Cheers” artist, 36, clarified that while she most certainly is not currently pregnant, but is open to having more children. ICYMI and her partner, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky, 35, have two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months. Dope names!

When asked about wanting a daughter and being a girl mom, Rihanna joked, “Look how that turned out,” referring to her two sons. However, she added, “You know what, I hope so. I do. I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking. I would definitely have more kids.”

While speaking with Extra, Rihanna noted the frequent questions about expanding her family. “Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage—she’s been talked about forever,” she teased. She enthusiastically added, “Of course! A spicy little girl would be so fun.”

Here’s how Rihanna answered the question of motherhood expansion with Interview Magazine. She was asked how many more kids she wanted. “As many as God wants me to have,” she replied. She expressed a desire for more than two children, saying, “I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Last month, Rocky celebrated RZA’s second birthday by sharing family photos on Instagram. The photos included candid moments of RZA and Riot laughing, playing, and enjoying a beach day with their parents. “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA ❤️,” Rocky captioned the post.

When talking about love, since that is supposed to matter in the whole family department, Rihanna also told Page Six in November that her bond with Rocky has deepened since becoming parents. “I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major…it’s a turn on,” she said. “It’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving…and my kids are obsessed with him.”

Whether Rihanna gets her wish of being a girl mom or is content with her beautiful family, more power to her and A$AP Rocky!