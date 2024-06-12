Rihanna has not fogotten about the music. Speaking on ET, Queen Fenty revealed that she is starting over on R9.

“I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda just put all that stuff aside. And now, I’m prepared to go back into the studio. Now I’m prepared. So I’m gonna start.”

You can hear it from RIhanna below.

Advertisement

Rihanna tells ET that she is “starting over” her album:



“I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda just put all that stuff aside. And now, I’m prepared to go back into the studio. Now I’m prepared. So I’m gonna start.” pic.twitter.com/PT5WXe2FBg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2024

Rihanna is broadening her Fenty Beauty empire with the introduction of Fenty Hair. In an Instagram post, she unveiled the new hairline through a brief video emphasizing the significance of hair for people of all ages and ethnicities.

a new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.

you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️



WE COMING 6/13

But sign up NOW so you can get access and shop before anyone else 👀 FENTYHAIR.COM

The official launch of the Fenty Hair website is scheduled for June 13, coinciding with the line’s debut. Fans eager to get their hands on the products can register now for early access. Check out Rihanna’s announcement below and stay tuned for more updates.