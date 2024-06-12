Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS™ have unveiled San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey as the cover athlete for the all-new EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25, launching worldwide on August 16. McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, led the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII last season, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic players with 339 total touches, 2,023 scrimmage yards, and 21 total touchdowns.

“Christian McCaffrey is a human highlight reel on NFL Sundays and our players love his dynamic abilities in Madden NFL, scoring more than 450 million touchdowns with him last year and making him the most popular running back in Madden NFL 24,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Production Director, Madden NFL. “Christian’s electrifying, dynamic and physical play style perfectly represents the gameplay innovations we’re bringing to Madden NFL 25 and made him the ideal fit for this year’s cover.”

The full feature set for Madden NFL 25 on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will include the next level of FieldSENSE™, new commentary, updated presentation, and enhancements across Franchise and other modes. These details will be announced soon. The game will be available on multiple platforms including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, and PC via EA app for Windows, Steam®, and Epic Games Store.

“To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible,” said McCaffrey. “I’m pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25.”

Fans can pre-order the Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition* today, which includes perks like 3-day early access and 4600 Madden Points. The EA SPORTS™ MVP Bundle** offers the deluxe editions of EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25, both with 3-day early access and additional benefits. EA Play† members will also get a 10-hour early access trial and monthly in-game rewards.

Stay updated on the latest Madden NFL 25 news by visiting the Madden NFL website and following their social media pages on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. Madden NFL 25 is developed by EA SPORTS in Orlando, Florida, and Madrid, Spain.