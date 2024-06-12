The USM football team and its supporters are saddened after the news was confirmed that Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr., a predicted senior cornerback, was shot and killed in his car in Hattiesburg, Mississippi this week.

Daniels was only 22 years old.

Police reports state that the shooting happened Tuesday night near Highway 49 in Mississippi. The report said a male victim was found unresponsive in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Daniels Jr.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Daniels family,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Hardy Sims. “We are doing all that we can to locate the perpetrators to bring justice to the victim and his family.” Southern Miss officials also made a statement Wednesday afternoon that they were also heartbroken over the news, sending their thoughts and prayers to “his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

Daniels, a Mississippi native, was a four star prospect who igned with Ole Miss out of high school in 2021, but only plaed there for two seasons before transferring to USM in 2023. He logged 29 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in his 12 games for the Golden Eagles.

Daniels was slated to start at safety in the upcoming 2024 season.

Police have no motives or suspects in the shooting, however, they are urging to public to come forward if they have any information leading to the person responsible for Daniels’ death.